Expanding the landscape

Where A r [ts] Thou?
With the shutdown of our national theater for the foreseeable future that presents quite a conundrum for this author. Theater was what brought me to dance floor and whereas it is still available electronically, the communal bond that we share with those, live and on-stage, simply can’t be substituted.
The sheer energy of this cultural mainstay, in part, has been un-ceremoniously taken from us, and I for one am feeling that impact in a profound way. In my heart I know this too shall pass, with a “when “hovering just off stage left, but how to fill the void.
I hope that becoming more in tune with my home library of books and recordings will ease the waiting period. Look for recommendations in the near future.
The future is now, as they say. Yet, before I jump right in, a moment in my creative space I am surrounded by items that provide a constant source of memory ‘tweakers’ – ‘if you will permit a modern-day twist on the most popular form of social media. Apart from the visual, I have set up my own music library on the PC. It is an homage to my father who loved all kinds of music. The space is easily discovered, not because of size or adornments, but through the varying sounds emanating from its walls.
I am ever appreciative of my wonderful wife, who over the years of relocations, has permitted me this sanctuary. I hope the words set forth reflect the solace and reflections generated.
I happened across two wonderful recordings in the same pass through at our Barnes and Noble – mask in place – the other day, and so, my first recommendations for expanding your sound landscape commence.
Violinist Anne-Sophie Mutter has partnered with composer John Williams, (Star Wars) with the album, (I still call them that, sorry), titled, “Across The Stars.” These two giants of the music world have crafted a truly unique tapestry of work. From the CD’s enclosed booklet:
“For five extraordinary days – in the very room where, decades earlier, such iconic scores as “The Wizard of Oz,” “Singin’ in the Rain” and “Dr. Zhivago” were recorded – one of the world’s greatest violin soloists joined forces with one of the world’s greatest film composers. Williams personally adapted these pieces specifically for Mutter, reconceptualizing them for violin and orchestra (not an easy task, as some were originally written to feature instruments as diverse as celesta, French horn and even harmonica.”
Their rendition of “Schindler’s List” will move you in profound ways, so be prepared.
That’s my Will (Rogers): Let’s see what Mr. Rogers is up to in and around today’s date, in 1933: “Mr. Rogers analyzes Tennessee Dry Vote: Salinas, Cal, July 21.” “Say, I got kinder mixed up on my per cent in the paper this morning. I said liquor tax should be 50 percent. Well, I am going to have to raise you another 50. I mean 100 per cent. You don’t mind that little raise do you? Say, those old moonshiners in Tennessee come pretty near protecting their industry in yesterday’s election didn’t they . . .?”
Yours, Will Rogers.
The second recording that struck my eye and that led to a purchase, is the 2019 offering by piano virtuoso, Lang Lang. Titled “Piano Book,” here is what is said about the wonder inside the plastic CD case. In his own words.
“With Piano Book I want to take every music lover on a journey through my favorite piano pieces. I hope to inspire as well as motivate every piano student to remain focused during daily practice, and to play and understand these essential pieces for what they really are: true masterpieces.”
A special note to all parents and grandparents with students of piano that may be requiring motivation to practice with all the free time afforded to them recently. It is important to note that besides his work on stages around the world, Lang Lang is a teacher and the selections hold particular importance as they were some of the first he learned.
Our towns might be opening up just a bit too fast, so please wear the mask when you are out and about, in our town.
