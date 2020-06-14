Expressing anger the right way

The best instructions for us when to be angry are found in God's Word, and a great place to start is right here. Today's Bible verse was written for us, and it teaches us how to express our anger in the right way and for the right reasons.
"Be angry, and do not sin": do not let the sun go down on your wrath" (Ephesians 4:26)
The key to understanding today's Bible verse is to know that the words "anger" and "angry" have different meanings. "Anger" in today's Bible verse refers to righteous anger toward sinful things like dishonesty, corruption, immorality, or injustice.
Righteous anger can move us to take positive action toward these things as in confronting an offense, righting a wrong, self-defense, or the defense of another. Righteous anger is honorable and constructive.
"do not let the sun go down on your wrath" refers, not to righteous anger, but sinful rage. This type of violence is unrighteous, and it leads to destruction, hurt, broken relationships, disappointments, or much worse.
You can be angry at another person or a dishonest business practice, and you can respond appropriately with righteous anger. Still, you cannot lose control of yourself, abuse others, or property (i.e., unrighteous anger).
“Let all bitterness, wrath, anger, clamor, and evil speaking be put away from you, with all malice.” (Ephesians 4:31)
This tells us more about how to express our righteous anger, and it does it by telling us what not to do, as in no rage, no vengeance, no evil intent, and no physical attacks.
“An angry man stirs up strife, And a furious man abounds in transgression.” (Proverbs 29:22)
As a Believer, the controlling of our anger is demonstrated with the help of the Holy Spirit's work in our lives.
“And be kind to one another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, even as God in Christ forgave you.” (Ephesians 4:32)
This tells us that there will be times when it is best to overlook some offenses altogether. Instead, forgive the offending person, turn them over to God, and move on.
“The discretion of a man makes him slow to anger, And his glory is to overlook a transgression.” (Proverbs 19:11)
Every one of us should be quick to listen, slow to speak, and slow to become angry. That is how we show the world God's love living in us.
What will the world see the next time you are angry?
“Heavenly Father, I will have discretion and be slow to anger, and I will overlook a transgression. I will be kind to one another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, even as You in Christ forgave me. I will show Your love. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.