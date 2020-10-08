Eye clinic gets one more on staff

Dr. Kathryn Kubiak, O.D., has joined the staff at the Pauls Valley Eye Clinic.
Dr. Kubiak grew up in an array of rural towns in Oklahoma and graduated from Canadian High School.
She completed her undergraduate studies at Northeastern State University with a bachelor’s degree in biology with a double minor in chemistry and physics.
She graduated from the Northeastern State University Oklahoma College of Optometry in May 2020.
“It has given us the ability to take better care of our patients,” Dr. Scott Mendell of the local clinic said about Dr. Kubiak joining the staff.
“It allows us to spend more time with our patients.”
Specializing in pediatrics, Dr. Kubiak practices full scope primary eye care including dry eye management, pediatrics, Botox injections and performing a variety of ocular laser procedures.
