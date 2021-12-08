Faces carved into my mountain

By Tim Smith
Where A r [ts]Thou?
There will never be a final thought on the impact of Stephen Sondheim on the performance art. If you will permit me, a few additional reflections to place his volumes on the shelf, for now, never to collect dust, simply for reassurance that what I experienced was, in fact, real.
With his passing, we lost most certainly the artist, the visionary, and even more importantly, a teacher.
Within selected taped interviews, returning to the beginnings of that documentation, he would often be found holding back tears when talking about those who had guided him, the mentors – the educators, noting each time, that teaching truly is, “the sacred profession.”
Shortly before his mentor, and surrogate father, Oscar Hammerstein II, passed away in 1960, he autographed a photo for Mr. Sondheim:
“For Stevie, my friend and teacher.”
His legacy will encompass more than through song, it will be written that he was unfailingly generous with his time, certainly from the public dais, when discussing the creation of musical theater. Not just his own, and not surprisingly, but those whom he respected. He would always navigate a path to make the complex easier to understand because he wanted each of us to be all the wiser, a more informed audience when the curtain came down.
During a more recent conversation, The Art of Songwriting, hosted by Adam Guettel, grandson of Richard Rodgers, and also a Tony Award winning composer, he illuminated his craft in ways that I had not heard articulated through similar encounters.
One must listen carefully as they truly feed off of each other, this generation with the last.
As an author, in Mr. Sondheim’s two books, Look, I Made A Hat (…) and Finishing The Hat (…) he sets down his vision through a detailed analysis of his lyrics. At his informal memorial service conducted at Times Square, Lin-Manuel Miranda, (Hamilton), was shown sharing excerpts from the first book.
For aspiring writers: During Mr. Guettel’s interview/discussion, Mr. Sondheim shared his mantra: “Content dictates form and structure; less is more, and God is in the details.”
Imagine a book titled: “Mantra Musings?” Maybe through his sweeping theatrical legacy he has always been guiding us to that understanding.
The enduring commitment: Shortly before he left us, Mr. Sondheim attended a performance of one of his creations, on Broadway.
Tonight, its lights will be dimmed in his honor.
The faces carved into my mountain? No challenge there, I have been contemplating their presence for years – and they were teachers all.
Moss Hart, whose autobiography of growing up in poverty at the turn of the 20th century in New York City, concurrently with the emergence of our professional theatre, takes us through his evolution to stage director and then to a playwright that would culminate with his being paired with established author/playwright, George S. Kaufman. They would go on to pen some of the greatest comedies in stage history. His youthful passion for engaging in theatre fueled my early interest in all aspects of its creation. His book, Act One, holds a permanent place at this desk, right next to the ever-present computer.
Harold Prince’s visionary directing style served as a foundation for my early work in front of the footlights.
He always reinforced the inherent fact that theater attendance is an event, not just witnessing a creative exercise. Audiences come to the theatre expecting that, and that subliminal desire should never be taken for granted. His last book, Sense of Occasion, provides a clearer perspective on this mission.
John Pearce, who saw within me some raw talent, then during a period of a few short months, after casting me as the lead in our high school’s first full-scale musical, shaped this young actor to carry the production into the future. With its opening night, his vision for the program would also shape the direction of this life – forever.
“JP,” as we fondly called him, wrote no books, no musicals, yet his 20-year legacy of building one of the finest vocal music programs in the state of Illinois, is a legacy to look up to, especially here-today.
“I am aware that I am very old now; but I am also aware that I have never been so young as I am now, in spirt…” (Mark Twain -1906…)
Pearl Harbor @ 80!
