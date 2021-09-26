Failure is never final

We are never a failure until we quit and stop trying.
We do not determine a person by their talent, wealth, education, or family. We define a person’s greatness by what it takes to discourage them.
“For he who sows to his flesh will of the flesh reap corruption, but he who sows to the Spirit will of the Spirit reap everlasting life. And let us not grow weary while doing good, for in due season we shall reap if we do not lose heart.” (Galatians 6:8-9)
What does it take to stop you from your dreams? It may be as simple as a friend or family member telling you, “I do not think that is a good idea.”
God tells us to “Keep on moving forward.”
We may not be our best sometimes, but we do not quit. We do not give up.
God works in our lives according to our faith, and according to your faith, it will be done to you.
“But without faith it is impossible to please Him, for he who comes to God must believe that He is, and that He is a rewarder of those who diligently seek Him.” (Hebrews 11:6)
We need to ask every day when we get up, “God, what can I do today that will require faith?” Spending our day listening for and obeying God’s answer to that question, and our lives will be pleasing to Him.
“Then He touched their eyes, saying, “According to your faith let it be to you.” (Matthew 9:29)
There are a lot of things in our lives that we do not have control over. We cannot control who our family is, where we were born, or our race or nationality. We cannot control what gifts and talents we were given.
We do have complete control over how much we choose to believe in God.
God uses people who have faith in Him, who never give up, who live their lives in faith, who get God’s dream and go after it.
It is our choice whether we want to be the kind of person God uses to accomplish His purpose.
What are you doing in faith today?
“Heavenly Father, I will seek Your will for my life. Only with You leading me will I have true contentment. I ask You to show me Your will today as I seek You first. It is not about me, but about You and the ones where You lead me. Thank You, Father. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.