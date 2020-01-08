It's that time of year for volunteers to step up and sign up to possibly serve on the Garvin County Fair Board.
A full week's worth of filings are now on the calendar for anyone interested in seeking a spot on the board.
The filing period goes from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily Monday through Friday, Jan. 13-17.
As done each year one board office from each of the three districts in Garvin County will be a part of the filings.
Only registered voters of Garvin County are eligible to file as a candidate and they must reside in the district they seek to represent.
During the five-day period next week prospective candidates must file in the offices of the Garvin County Clerk, which is located on the second floor of the county courthouse building in Pauls Valley.
Any races coming from the filings will be contested on Tuesday, Jan. 28.
Voters will be able to cast ballots from 8 a.m. to noon that day at one of the three county barn facilities located in Maysville, Elmore City and Stratford.
