Filings for volunteers interested in serving on the Garvin County Fair Board are set to wrap up later this week.
The filing period goes from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily through Friday, Jan. 17.
As done each year one board office from each of the three districts in Garvin County will be a part of the filings.
Only registered voters of Garvin County are eligible to file as a candidate and they must reside in the district they seek to represent.
Prospective candidates must file in the offices of the Garvin County Clerk, which are located on the second floor of the county courthouse building in Pauls Valley.
Any races coming from the filings will be contested on Tuesday, Jan. 28.
Voters will be able to cast ballots from 8 a.m. to noon that day at one of the three county barn facilities located in Maysville, Elmore City and Stratford.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.