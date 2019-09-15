Blue ribbons are a source of pride in every contest, but it seems to go up a notch or two for winners in the open class home preservation portion of the recent Garvin County Free Fair.
Home Preservation
• Apples – 1st, Mary Richardson, Elmore City; 2nd, Don Russell, Norman; 3rd, Vicki Russell, Norman.
• Apple Sauce – 1st, Mary Richardson, Elmore City.
• Blackberries – 1st, Gayla Ezzell, Elmore City.
• Cherries – 1st, Mary Richardson, Elmore City; 2nd, Vicki Russell, Norman; 3rd, Don Russell, Norman.
• Fruit Juice – 1st, Gayla Ezzell, Elmore City.
• Grapes – 1st, Mary Richardson, Elmore City.
• Peaches – 1St, Cariol Nelson, Elmore City.
• Spiced Fruit – 1st, Carol Darrow, Maysville.
• Fruit not listed – 1st, Carol Darrow, Maysville.
• Blackeyed peas – 1st, Gayla Ezzell, Elmore City.
• Carrots – 1st, Carol Darrow, Maysville.
• Soup Mixture – 1st, Carol Darrow, Maysville.
• Squash or Pumpkin – 1st, Carol Darrow, Maysville.
• Tomato Juice – 1st, Bobbie Sides, Wynnewood.
• Vegetables not listed – 1st, Carol Darrow, Maysville.
• Apple Jelly – 1st, Cooper McKinzie, Wynnewood.
• Blackberry Jelly – 1st, Alecia Staley, Maysville; 2nd, Randy Gardenhire, Elmore City; 3rd, Bill Roady, Elmore City; 3rd, Randy Gardenhire, Elmore City; 4th, Mona Endler, Elmore City; 5th, Xander Stewart, Pauls Valley; 6th, Ron Endler, Elmore City.
• Grape Jelly – 1st, Joy Pyle, Elmore City.
• Oklahoma Sand Plum Jelly – 1st, Ron Endler, Elmore City; 2nd, Mona Endler, Elmore City; 3rd, Chuck Martin, Elmore City; 4th, Marsha Martin, Elmore City; 5th, Susan Deviney, Maysville.
• Peach Jelly – 1st, Cooper McKinzie, Wynnewood; 2nd, Susan Deviney, Maysville.
• Plum Jelly – 1st, Cariol Nelson, Elmore City; 2nd, Susan Deviney, Maysville; 3rd, Chestine Box, Elmore City; 4th, Mila Pickett, Elmore City.
• Strawberry Jelly – 1st, Alecia Staley, Maysville.
• Jelly not listed – 1st, Xander Stewart, Pauls Valley; 2nd, Bill Roady, Elmore City; 2nd, Randy Gardenhire, Elmore City; 2nd, Susan Deviney, Maysville; 3rd, Randy Gardenhire, Elmore City; 4th, Bill Roady, Elmore City; 5th, Cariol Nelson, Elmore City; 6th, Alecia Staley, Maysville.
• Peach Preserves – 1st, Bobbie Sides, Wynnewood.
• Plum Preserves – 1st, Mila Pickett, Elmore City.
• Strawberry Preserves – 1st, Treas Kerr, Pauls Valley.
• Preserves not listed – 1st, Norma Slack, Pauls Valley; 2nd, Alecia Staley, Maysville.
• Apple Butter – 1st, Jan McIntyre, Elmore City.
• Blackberry Jam – 1st, Xander Stewart, Pauls Valley.
• Peach Jam – 1st, Bill Roady, Elmore City; 1st, Randy Gardenhire, Elmore City; 2nd, Cooper McKinzie, Wynnewood; 3rd, Vicki Russell, Norman; 4th, Bill Roady, Elmore City; 5th, Ron Endler, Elmore City; 6th, Mona Endler, Elmore City.
• Plum Jam – 1st, Bill Roady, Elmore City; 2nd, Randy Gardenhire, Elmore City; 3rd, Mary Richardson, Elmore City.
• Bread and Butter Pickles – 1st, Carol Darrow, Maysville; 2nd, Alecia Staley, Maysville; 3rd, Ron Endler, Elmore City; 4th, Mona Endler, Elmore City.
• Chow Chow – 1st, Chestine Box, Elmore City.
• Cucumber pickles, sweet – 1st, Susan Deviney, Maysville.
• Cucumber pickles, dill – 1st, Vicki Russell, Norman; 2nd, Susan Deviney, Maysville; 3rd, Jestin Wright; 4th, Olevia Bullock; 5th, Angielce Graves; 6th, Tony Graves, Wynnewood.
• Picante Sauce/Salsa – 1st, Susan Deviney, Maysville; 2nd, Cariol Nelson, Elmore City; 3rd, Mary Richardson, Elmore City; 4th, Mona Endler, Maysville; 5th, Ron Endler, Elmore City; 6th, Carol Darrow, Maysville.
• Pickled Okra – 1st, Alecia Staley, Maysville; 2nd, Pat Tracy Maysville.
• Pickled Peppers – 1st, Pat Tracy, Maysville; 2nd, Carol Darrow, Maysville.
• Other pickles or relish not listed – 1st, Cariol Nelson, Elmore City; 2nd, Norma Slack, Pauls Valley; 3rd, Chestine Box, Elmore City; 4th, Gay Freeman, Maysville; 5th, Mona Endler, Elmore City; 6th, Mary Richardson, Elmore City.
• Dried Fruit – 1st, Carol Darrow, Maysville; 2nd, Gay Freeman, Maysville.
• Dried Vegetables – 1st, Bonia Ivey;
• Dried Meat – 1st, Mona Endler, Elmore City.
• Honey, 1 pound jar, amber extracted – 1st, A's Bees, Pauls Valley; 2nd, Debra Pigg, Paoli; 3rd, Andy Slack, Pauls Valley; 4th, Eddie Menefee, Pauls Valley.
• Honey, 1 pound jar, white extracted – 1st, Richard Atzbaek; 2nd, Debra Pigg, Paoli; 3rd, Andy Slack, Pauls Valley.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.