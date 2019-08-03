Fair's entries have early date

Early entries are due Aug. 13 as exhibitors are among those preparing for the upcoming 104th Garvin County Fair.
An official free fair guide, complete with entry information, is currently available at the OSU Extension Office in the Garvin County Courthouse in Pauls Valley.
That guide can also be found on the Garvin County Fair page online.
It all gets officially going on Tuesday, Aug. 20 when open, OHCE and 4-H indoor entries will be accepted.
To save time, exhibitors can also go online and print off entry forms. Completed forms can be submitted no later than Aug. 13.
Plenty of fair activities are packed into the schedule for Thursday through Saturday, Aug. 22-24.
Wiener dog races and a cornhole tournament are among the many activities returning for this year's fair.
•••
Garvin County members of the two top political parties will soon gather for regular monthly meetings.
Up first is the Garvin County Democratic Party this weekend.
The meeting is from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3 at the Reynolds Recreation Center in Pauls Valley.
The Garvin County Republican Party holds regular meetings at 7 p.m. the second Monday of the month at Christian Life Church in PV, 820 S. Walnut.
The next one is Aug. 12. Call 405-207-4337 for more.
•••
Residents in Elmore City and the Elmore City-Pernell School District have until Aug. 16 to register to vote or get their registration updated for an upcoming election.
The election for a municipal race and school issue is now set for Sept. 10.
On the ballot are a three-candidate race for a town council office and a school bond issue that includes two propositions.
