Listed here are the winners in the open class creative arts division at the recent Garvin County Free Fair in Pauls Valley.
Creative Arts
• Hand Towels – 1st, Katie Kennedy, Elmore City.
• Pillows – 1st, Bonita Ivey; 2nd, Mary Turner, Elmore City; 3rd, Cariol Nelson, Elmore City; 4th, Nina Rubio, Foster; 5th, Alecia Staley, Maysville; 6th, Chestine Box, Elmore City.
• Placemats – 1st, Chestine Box, Elmore City; 2nd, Lisa Shepherd, Foster.
• Potholder (not crocheted)– 1st, Cooper McKinzie, Wynnewood; 2nd, Nina Rubio, Foster, 3rd, Pat Tracy, Maysville; 4th, Bonita Ivey; 5th, Lisa Shepherd, Foster; 6th, Alecia Staley, Maysville.
• Table Runner – 1st, Cariol Nelson, Elmore City; 2nd, Alecia Staley, Maysville; 3rd, Joy Pyle, Elmore City.
• Tea Towels machine (set of 2) – 1st, Bobbie Sides, Wynnewood; 2nd, Cariol Nelson, Elmore City; 3rd, Cynthia Pilotte, Pauls Valley.
• Miscellaneous Household Article, Machine Sewn – 1st, Lisa Shepherd, Foster; 2nd, Nina Rubio, Foster; 3rd, Alecia Staley, Maysville.
• Applique Quilt – 1st, Mary Parshall, Elmore City; 2nd, Rosalyn Brooks, Elmore City; 3rd, Mary Turner, Elmore City; 4th, Nina Rubio, Foster.
• Household Accessories (pot holders, hot plate mats, dish cloths, etc.) – 1st, Cariol Nelson, Elmore City.
• Quilt: Machine Pieced & Machine Quilted – 1st, Millie Tuley, Wynnewood; 2nd, Barbara Root, Elmore City; 3rd, Sue Dixon, Wynnewood; 4th, Mary Parshall, Elmore City; 5th, Rosalyn Brooks, Elmore City; 6th, Mary Turner, Elmore City.
• Quilt: Hand Pieced and Hand Quilted – 1st and Best of Show, Rosalyn Brooks, Elmore City; 2nd, Mary Parshall, Elmore City.
• Tacked Quilt – 1st, Rosalyn Brooks, Elmore City; 2nd, Nina Rubio, Foster; 3rd, Katie Kennedy, Elmore City; 4th, Mary Parshall, Elmore City; 5th, Chestine Box, Elmore City.
• Quilt: Combination Hand & Machine – 1st, Mary Turner, Elmore City; 2nd, Bill Hicks, Pauls Valley; 3rd, Dianne Stephens, Stratford; 4th, Nina Rubio, Foster; 5th, Mary Parshall, Elmore City.
• Quilt: Quilted by Outside Source – 1st, Pat Tracy, Maysville; 2nd, Rosalyn Brooks, Elmore City.
• Quilt Made by Group – 1st, Mary Parshall, Elmore City.
• Mini Quilt (no larger than 36 x 36) – 1st, Mary Parshall, Elmore City; 2nd, Rosalyn Brooks, Elmore City.
• Quilt with Theme (example: holiday)– 1st, Sue Dixon, Wynnewood; 2nd, Mary Turner, Elmore City; 3rd, Molly Rickey, Wynnewood; 4th, Dianne Stephens, Stratford; 5th, Rosalyn Brooks, Elmore City; 6th, Nina Rubio, Foster.
• Baby Quilt – 1st, Mary Parshall, Elmore City; 2nd, Lori Miller, Pauls Valley; 3rd, Dianne Stephens, Stratford; 4th, Mary Turner, Elmore City; 5th, Nina Rubio, Foster.
• Quilt Top – 1st, Alecia Staley, Maysville; 2nd, Mary Parshall, Elmore City; 3rd, Lori Miller, Pauls Valley.
• Miscellaneous Quilt, not listed – 1st, Mary Parshall, Elmore City; 2nd, Rosalyn Brooks, Elmore City.
• Miniature Wall Hanging – 1st, Nina Rubio, Foster.
• Pieced Wall Hanging – 1st, Mary Parshall, Elmore City.
• Holiday Wall Hanging – 1st, Alecia Staley, Maysville; 2nd, Millie Tuley, Wynnewood; 3rd, Joy Pyle, Elmore City.
• Junior Division Other Household Article – 1st, Addi Allen, Maysville; 2nd, Kally Milligan, Pauls Valley; 3rd, Kolbi Koesler, Pauls Valley; 4th, Jenna Fielder, Maysville; 5th, Karlie Koesler, Pauls Valley; 6th, Paige Childress, Elmore City.
• Collars, Belts, House Shoes, Hats, etc – 1st, Katie Kennedy, Elmore City.
• Purse or Tope – 1st, Pat Tracy, Maysville; 2nd, Bobbie Sides, Wynnewood; 3rd, Alecia Staley, Maysville; 4th, Joy Pyle, Elmore City.
• Apron – 1st, Chestine Box, Elmore City.
• Blouse – 1st, Cariol Nelson, Elmore City.
• Shirt – 1st, Rosemary Martin, Elmore City.
• Other Wearing Apparel Not Listed –1st, Lisa Shepherd, Foster.
• Apparel or Accessory Reconstructed or Recycled – 1st, Joy Pyle, Elmore City; 2nd, Bonita Ivey; 3rd, Katie Kennedy, Elmore City.
• Household Item Reconstructed or Recycled – 1st, Cariol Nelson, Elmore City; 2nd, Lori Miller, Pauls Valley.
• Garment with decorations – 1st, Bonita Ivey.
• Infant Wear – 1st, Jeanne Rowlett, Maysville.
• Adult Hat – 1st, Jeanne Rowlett, Maysville; 2nd, Lori Miller, Pauls Valley.
• Scarf – 1st, Jeanne Rowlett, Maysville.
• Sweater or Vest – 1st, Jeanne Rowlett, Mayasville.
• Doilies (11-15 inch) – 1st, Jeanne Rowlett, Maysville.
• Infant/ Child Hat – 1st, Kally Milligan, Pauls Valley.
• Adult Hat – 1st, Margaret Elliott, Pauls Valley; 2nd, Mike Pickett, Elmore City.
Scarf – 1st, Margaret Elliott, Pauls Valley; 2nd, Jeanne Rowlett, Maysville.
