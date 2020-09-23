Faith is at work all around us

Some of the greatest victories are being prepared and fought for in some of the greatest battles that we cannot see. Within the supernatural and heavenly realms, FAITH is at work.
Your interceding prayers for others do not go unnoticed nor do they go unheard by the Father.
One of God's greatest victories through my ministry came with a young girl that showed up on a Wednesday night when I was a youth pastor. I didn’t know her name but had been praying for her over the last year and a half.
The story began on a December night. The high school choir was using our church sanctuary for their Christmas choir concert. I was asked to run the sound during their practice the night before for what seemed to be 100 solos.
This particular young girl stepped onto the stage and stole the show. A little seventh grade girl who, when soaking wet, might have weighed 80 pounds. What a talent!
I found out the next day, however, that her father was not going to let her sing at the concert because the venue was at a church. It broke my heart. At some point in time, her father had been so hurt by someone in a church somewhere, that his daughter would be denied the opportunity to show her talent.
I was excited to see that, later that evening, she was there and did get to sing her song. The crowd cheered, just as I knew they would, when that little seventh grade girl walked off the stage with a smile that her face could hardly hold.
She stayed on my heart and every day I said a short prayer for that young girl that God would intervene in her home so she would have the opportunity to go to church.
My youth group was exploding. Kids were showing up on Wednesday nights from everywhere. Maybe 80 to 90 kids at Youth every Wednesday night.
My prayer was not necessarily that she would come to my church and become part of my youth group but my prayer was that she would meet Jesus. I just wanted her to understand the love of the Lord for her.
Victories within your ministry bring some of the most vivid memories.
I remember we had 96 kids in a room that would seat 50 comfortably. I gave a call for the students to come to the altar. The seats became empty and the altars became filled. Kids were piled all around each other.
As I often did, I stood on the altar so I could see everyone and everyone could see me. As I turned, there she was with her friend praying the sinners prayer. Although there were 96 kids in the room, that one mattered most in that moment.
Hard work in ministry pays off. Grace was at work in her life and God made it happen for her to get to church.
That young girl later became part of the worship team on Wednesday night youth services. Her father now allows her to go to church whenever she wants.
Understand that there is a battle that we cannot see but we are part of. If you are a child of the King, you are on the winning side.
Believe that when you pray God hears your call. Believe when you pray that you’re part of a great battle. You’re not going down without a fight, because there's much to be fought for and great victories to be won.
