Faith leads path of endurance

We must operate our lives in faith, following the example that Jesus provided us and the example He set for us of endurance.
“This is a faithful saying: For if we died with Him, We shall also live with Him. If we endure, We shall also reign with Him. If we deny Him, He also will deny us. If we are faithless, He remains faithful; He cannot deny Himself.” (2 Timothy 2:11-13)
Jesus endured when a disciple betrayed Him; His closest followers denied even knowing Him, when He was falsely accused, and when He was humiliated, tried, and crucified.
Having endured, Jesus emerged in triumph.
It is not always easy to endure, which means not giving in to doubt or impatience but moving forward when we feel like giving up.
We must keep our eyes on the goal, which means looking up to Jesus and remembering that Jesus endured.
Because if Jesus endured, we could endure. We must remember the example Jesus set for us if we get discouraged or tired.
We must endure when we face disappointments and when we experience delays and setbacks in our lives. We must endure situations that we do not understand and deal with all the problems in our lives.
We will endure as soon as we stop being dominated by our problems and start focusing on Jesus.
Remember the importance of endurance today, and do not let anything discourage you.
Never stop living by faith, and never give up.
How do you react when you encounter problems that do not seem to have solutions?
“Heavenly Father, my desire is to keep focused on You and Your Word so I keep Your Word in my heart. Your words are life to me as I have found them and health to all my flesh. I must be in Your Word, meditating and acting on what it says. Only then can I be able to cast all my care over on You. Problems will not dominate me, and I will focus on Jesus. What a blessed life of obedience. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.