Applying your faith produces endurance, and it is not automatic or intuitive. We must be taught that hardships develop our endurance, but our natural response to hardship will likely be anything but joy.
“The Lord is my strength and my shield; My heart trusted in Him, and I am helped; Therefore my heart greatly rejoices, And with my song I will praise Him.” Psalm 28:7
Like any good teacher, David realized that knowing and doing are two separate things.
Knowing what God can do with hardships is not the same as doing by applying faith in your life with that knowledge.
David reminds us of our privilege to respond to the work of God by choosing joy.
“He will not be afraid of evil tidings; His heart is steadfast, trusting in the Lord.” Psalm 112:7
We all know there are choices before us when hardships come. We can get angry with God for allowing hardship and get discouraged because we were expecting an easier life with Jesus.
This negative thinking can even develop a bad attitude in a hardship that keeps us from seeing our hope in the middle of what God is doing in our lives.
“My brethren, count it all joy when you fall into various trials, knowing that the testing of your faith produces patience. But let patience have its perfect work, that you may be perfect and complete, lacking nothing.” James 1:2-4
Joy is a much better choice. Not joy for getting through the hardship, but joy in Jesus knowing what will be accomplished by deepening your faith.
Pushing your way through difficult situations is a certain kind of endurance, but endurance without joy is not a pretty sight.
Choosing to be angry, being discouraged is not the kind of endurance God wants to develop in us.
God wants us to have joy no matter what the enemy sends our way.
“I will delight myself in Your statutes; I will not forget Your word.” Psalm 119:16
Nothing is more essential to success in our life than to keep moving forward. This is a character trait you have to develop. Faith gets you started; joyful steadfastness keeps you moving forward.
“Bless the Lord, O my soul, And forget not all His benefits:” Psalm 103:2
God is even more interested in growing your endurance than you are! Almost everything in your life aims to develop your faith and endurance.
That is why God gave you your faith, not so your faith will fail, but to produce in you a steadfastness that results in supernatural joy.
No matter what circumstance you face today, do not let the enemy steal your joy.
Do you need supernatural joy in your life today?
“Heavenly Father, I am so thankful You offer supernatural joy in my life. No matter what I may face today, I believe Your supernatural joy will get me through. I will not allow the enemy to take what You have provided for me. You are my God, and my trust, hope, and confidence are in You. The joy of the Lord is my strength. Thank You for life in You. In Jesus name, Amen.”
