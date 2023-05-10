Faith sustains in hardship

Looking around us, we see so much injustice and suffering. It can be easy to become discouraged and lose hope.
“Behold the proud, His soul is not upright in him; But the just shall live by his faith.” Habakkuk 2:4
Habakkuk reminds us that even when things seem dark, we can trust in God and have faith that He will provide for us.
The first part of the verse speaks of those who are lifted or proud of their strength. These people rely on their abilities and accomplishments to get by, and they often look down on others who are less fortunate.
Habakkuk tells us this pride is not upright or right with God. It ultimately leads to disappointment and failure.
“But without faith it is impossible to please Him, for he who comes to God must believe that He is, and that He is a rewarder of those who diligently seek Him.” Hebrews 11:6
On the other hand, the second part of the Bible verse tells us that he shall live by his faith.
Just or righteous people put their trust in God and rely on Him to guide them.
They recognize their limitations and weaknesses and look to God for strength and direction. This kind of faith is what sustains us and gives us hope, even in the middle of difficult circumstances.
“Trust in the Lord with all your heart, And lean not on your own understanding; In all your ways acknowledge Him, And He shall direct your paths.” Proverbs 3:5-6
Take comfort in the words of Habakkuk. Remember that true success and fulfillment come not from our efforts but from our faith in God.
Trust God and allow Him to guide us in righteousness. So we can live each day with the assurance that God is with us and will provide for us according to His perfect plan.
Will you trust God today and let Him guide you today?
“Heavenly Father, I am Your child, and Jesus lives in me. I will live and walk by faith as my trust and confidence are in You and Your Word. I know You will guide me in righteousness. I have the assurance that You are with me, and You will provide for me. Thank You, my Father God. In Jesus name, Amen.”
