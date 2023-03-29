Faith that lasts

How we respond is the key when difficult times come into our lives. While looking for a shortcut out of discomfort may seem tempting, that is not the kind of attitude God wants from us.
“Blessed is the man who endures temptation; for when he has been approved, he will receive the crown of life which the Lord has promised to those who love Him.” James 1:12
Instead, God wants His children to remain submitted to Him; we must hold our heads high and press on through the pain.
This comes as a shock to many new Believers. After placing their faith in Jesus, they are often surprised when unexpected hardship appears.
However, it is a misconception to expect an easy life once we trust God.
“These things I have spoken to you, that in Me you may have peace. In the world you will have tribulation; but be of good cheer, I have overcome the world.” John 16:33
This makes sense only when we see our difficulties through the eyes of God as opportunities for growth.
Untested faith needs to be stronger and more effective. Just like our muscles, our faith must be exercised against some resistance.
When we face trials with wisdom and navigate through them with the help of God, we will find blessings we never thought possible.
When these hard times come, we feel it all so very deeply and wonder if others have these difficult moments.
After all, we do not take pictures of the crushing times and post them for everyone to see.
“I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.” Philippians 4:13
We press on through the hardship and discover what lies beyond the difficulty. At the end of the difficult times, we will see God standing with our reward: the crown of life.
Will your faith last today?
“Heavenly Father, I am so thankful for Your words of encouragement in Your Word. We always know the right thing to do when we have You as our guide. Your promises will cover any situation I may face, and I know You are Almighty God, and I walk with You. As I have all Your promises and I meditate on them day and night, I will be at peace, no matter the situation I may face. Thank You, Father, for Your promises that I can take into my heart to meditate, memorize, and act on for Victory. In Jesus name, Amen.”
