God uses our pain for His purpose and uses the tough times in our lives to show us His faithfulness.
“Therefore we do not lose heart. Even though our outward man is perishing, yet the inward man is being renewed day by day. For our light affliction, which is but for a moment, is working for us a far more exceeding and eternal weight of glory, while we do not look at the things which are seen, but at the things which are not seen. For the things which are seen are temporary, but the things which are not seen are eternal.” (2 Corinthians 4:16-18)
Faithful people keep on moving forward when others choose to give up.
Faithful people keep moving forward. They are determined.
They change their focus to be on God’s promises in His Word.
Paul tells us we need to get the right perspective when we are going through problems.
If we want to move forward, do not look at the temporary problem. Look at the long-term solution. Do not look at the temporary pain; look at the long-term gain. Do not look at it with the short-term, “What is happening to me right now?”
Instead, look at the character that we are building because we have not given up.
When we face difficult times, We need to write this Bible verse down and memorize it:
“And let us not grow weary while doing good, for in due season we shall reap if we do not lose heart.” (Galatians 6:9)
God is working in us and for us, at just the right time and in just the right ways. We will be rewarded for our faithfulness!
What are some other promises from the Bible that you use to get through tough times?
“Heavenly Father, I am so thankful for the strength You give me each day as I read each day and as I meditate Your Word day and night. My way will be prosperous, and I know You are there to help me. As my faith is in Your Word, not my circumstances, I know everything will be ok. I will read and meditate Your Word above all things. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.