Fall armyworms on the move

By Melissa Koesler
Garvin County Extension Director
Numerous reports are coming in from around the state that fall armyworms are on the move and damaging seedling wheat.
Fall armyworms are caterpillars that directly damage many crops including sorghum heads, fescue and bermudagrass pastures, seedling wheat, soybeans, and residential lawns.
Fall armyworms get their name because they generally occur in greater numbers in the fall, and they have a tendency to move in large numbers and “march” to their next meal.
Producers should be on the lookout for this insect until we get a killing frost.
Fall armyworms are surface dwelling, "climbing cutworm" caterpillars. More often than not, economically damaging numbers do not occur in Oklahoma. But, with the right weather conditions, they can build up and cause problems.
Favorable weather patterns such as a reasonably wet early summer followed by a relatively dry late summer, have allowed damaging numbers to build this year.
Mature fall armyworms measure 1½ inches long. Their body color can range from green, to brown to black.
When looking for them, pay particular attention to their head capsule and the presence of a prominent inverted white "y" on its head. Female moths lay eggs at night on grasses or other plants and hatch a few days after being laid. One female can lay up to 1,000 eggs.
Small larvae do not eat through the leaf tissue, but instead, scrape off all of the green tissue and leave a clear membrane that gives the leaf a "window pane" appearance.
Larger larvae can feed voraciously on newly emerged leaves, chewing completely through them.
When large larvae are present, significant damage can occur in a relatively short period of time. If you took all of the food they eat during their larval stage, 70% of it would be consumed in the 6th or last instars (stage of growth).
Scout for fall armyworms every few days by examining plants in several locations within the field.
Fall armyworms are most active in the morning or late afternoon. Inspect some plants that are showing evidence of injury, and look for small caterpillars in the whorl of the wheat seedling. When scouting, look at plants along the field margin as well as in the interior, because they often move in from road ditches and weedy areas.
The suggested treatment threshold in seedling wheat is 2 to 3 larvae per linear foot of row.
Fall armyworms are most easily controlled when they are small (less than ½ inch). Several insecticides are registered for control of fall armyworm in wheat.
Carefully read and follow all label restrictions for application and grazing restrictions.
(Melissa Koesler is the director of Garvin County Extension and an Ag/4-H Youth Development Educator)
