Fall degrees to come at ECU

Fall graduates at East Central University in Ada are expected to take that next big step this weekend.
The return of in-person commencement ceremonies are scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11 inside the Kerr Activities Center.
ECU’s 2021 Distinguished Alumnus Jeremy Humphers, senior vice president and chief accounting officer for Devon Energy, will be the keynote speaker.
A number of students set to receive their degrees are from the Garvin County area. Students earning master's degrees include:
• Pauls Valley – Erika Atha, Churee Chaffin and Wyndell Chronister.
• Stratford – Laura Brigger.
Area students earning bachelor's degrees include:
• Byars – Brock Walck.
• Maysville – Gabe Wilmot.
• Pauls Valley – Sebastian Cifuentes, Elisa Cummings, Jeremy Hammonds and Jordyn Skadal.
• Stratford – Taryn Blackburn, Kaylee George, Rachel Hedges and Ruth Watanave
• Wynnewood – Ashley Redden.
