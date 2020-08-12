Fall gardens get an early start

By Melissa Koesler
Garvin County Extension Director
Ag/4-H Youth Development Educator
Gardening is a year-round activity. Those who garden develop an appreciation and a desire for fresh, nutritious vegetables and fruits.
In many situations, the best way to obtain fresh vegetables is to grow them at home.
Some of the best quality garden vegetables in Oklahoma are produced and harvested during the fall season when warm, sunny days are followed by cool, humid nights.
Under these climatic conditions, plant soil metabolism is low; therefore, more of the food manufactured by the plant becomes a high quality vegetable product.
Successful fall gardening begins much earlier than the fall season. Factors to be considered are adequate soil preparation, available garden space, crops to be grown, space for each crop, varieties to use, and obtaining the quantity and varieties of seed.
• Fall Gardening Suggestions: Seeds left over from planting the spring garden may be used in planting the fall garden if the seed is stored in a cool, dry location or in a refrigerator or freezer.
Seeds that are stored in the freezer properly should remain viable for many years. Immediately following planting, return surplus seed to the freezer.
In order to get early established growth, supplemental irrigation is desirable. Most vegetable crops will benefit from supplemental irrigation. Information on drip irrigation may be available from garden centers and county Extension centers. This technique allows an efficient method of irrigation.
In order to conserve on water usage, water only the furrows or rows and wait for rainfall for general watering.
Soak seeds overnight for planting (except beans and peas). This will hasten germination and seedling emergence when soil drying is most critical to plant growth.
Cover seeded rows to reduce soil temperature and drying.
OSU Extension fact sheet HLA-6009 Fall Gardening includes tables to guide you in when and how to start and plant your favorite fall vegetables. It may be accessed online at https://extension.okstate.edu/fact-sheets/.
You may also contact the Garvin County OSU Extension office at 405-238-6681.
(Fall gardening tips courtesy of Lynn Brandenberger, Extension Specialist, Oklahoma State University.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.