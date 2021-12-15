Fall grads step up at UCO

Close to 1,000 students, some from the Garvin County area, will step up for this weekend's fall commencement ceremonies at the University of Central Oklahoma in Edmond.
UCO will celebrate the achievements of approximately 989 graduates during the ceremonies Friday and Saturday, Dec. 17-18 in Central’s Hamilton Field House. Area students include:
• Lindsay (Graduate): Stephanie Michelle Harrison, MS in Forensic Science – Molecular Biology with Honors.
• Lindsay (Undergraduate): Tamara Aprill, BS in General Studies; Daniela Arvizo, BA in Mass Communication – Professional Media; and Justin Walton, BS in Industrial Safety.
• Pauls Valley (Graduate): Alexis Garcia, MBA in Business Administration.
• Pauls Valley (Undergraduate): Hali ReAnn Humphrey, BA in Criminal Justice – General Criminal Justice.
UCO President Patti Neuhold-Ravikumar will offer comments at each of the university’s four ceremonies.
• 1 p.m., Friday, Dec. 17: College of Education and Professional Studies bachelor’s degree candidates; except psychology undergraduates.
• 5 p.m., Friday, Dec. 17: Jackson College of Graduate Studies master’s degree candidates and College of Education and Professional Studies psychology undergraduates.
• 10 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 18: College of Business and College of Mathematics and Science bachelor’s degree candidates.
• 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 18: College of Liberal Arts and College of Fine Arts and Design bachelor’s degree candidates.
Graduates and guests attending the ceremonies are asked to arrive early as the field house traditionally fills to capacity. All guests ages 4 and up are required to have a ticket for entry.
Limited parking to the west of the field house will be reserved for those with disabilities. All campus parking spaces, except those in the reserved lot to the west of the field house, will be open during the commencement events for those attending ceremonies.
The ceremonies may be viewed online at www.uco.edu, with livestreaming beginning approximately 15 minutes before each ceremony.
