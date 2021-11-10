Fall weather greets monthly opry show

A classic fall evening greeting those coming the most recent rendition of the monthly Pauls Valley Opry show this past weekend.
Maddox had been scheduled for a while amid of the cancellations in 2020 and 2021, but “we were finally able to get this unbelievably talented young man” on the stage of the Opry.
At the age of 17, Maddox has become an accomplished singer, songwriter, entertainer and actor and is headed for bigger and better things.
Maddox honored one of his musical heroes, Johnny Cash, with the classic “I’ve Been Everywhere.” Maddox nailed it and followed that with his crowd-pleasing rendition of the Randy Travis hit, “Three Wooden Crosses.”
Haylie Bagwell made the trip from (Kansas) to share her “beautiful and very powerful voice” as she has opened shows for so many nationally known acts.
Haylie wooed the crowd with the Martina McBride hit, “Make the World Go Away” and then this little “Two-Stepper” had us out in the aisle with the Mel Tillis classic, “Heart Over Mind.”
Donna Kilmurray has been busy winning awards and charting singles in the gospel field, but took time out to grace the stage on Saturday night.
Donna truly “melted our hearts” with the Reba McEntire smash hit, “You Lie,” and then she “brought us into the presence of the Lord” with “How Great Thou Art.”
The exceptionally talented Terry Wilson was back and he certainly knows how to entertain.
This “Country Crooner” sang his heart out on the Ricky Van Shelton hit, “Statue of a Fool,” and rocked the house with the Dwight Yoakam hit, “Dim Lights, Thick Smoke.”
The Pauls Valley area is so blessed to have so many extremely talented folks, but none any more talented than Dea Newsom.
Dea hugged our hearts with Anne Murray’s classic, “A Little Good News Today” and then she shook the auditorium with her rendition of Linda Ronstadt’s, “When Will I Be Loved.”
The reigning Pauls Valley Opry’s Entertainer of the Year, Tanner Young was high steppin’ during the November edition.
“Tanner is an incredible talent, and we can only see him getting better and better. He is well on his way to making his a household name.
Everyone thoroughly enjoyed his Roger Miller’s classic, “King of the Road.” Tanner then took us back with his rendition of Chuck Berry’s, “Johnny B Goode” showing off some pretty fancy guitar picking.
Pauls Valley Opry Hall of Fame member Steve Bratcher was back filling in as emcee for the night.
The Memory Makers Band rounded off the evening with a few selections of their ownm including songs made famous by Moe Bandy, Sugarland, Connie Smith and the Eagles.
Next month's show on Saturday, Dec. 4 will feature the 2020-21 Pauls Valley Opry Awards Show when the guests will be John Williams, Missy Rude, Wiley Winters, Mary Alice Koen and Mike Deviney.
