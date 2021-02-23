Discover and celebrate your story at RootsTech Connect on Feb. 25-27.
For the first time ever, the world’s largest family celebration event will be entirely virtual and completely free. Get ready to celebrate shared connections with people from around the world.
Connect with friends, your family, your past, and your heritage and homelands – all from the comfort of your home and in your browser.
Hundreds of amazing sessions will be available live and after RootsTech Connect.
• Families: Grab your parents, siblings, or spouse, and enjoy RootsTech together. From classes to interactive cultural activities on demand, there’s enough fun here for an entire household.
• Individuals: With dozens of classes available live and on demand and the opportunity to chat with experts, you’ll find customized help at every click.
Youth: Don’t miss the exciting things we’ve got planned for youth of all ages – including virtual cultural celebrations and other games and activities available on demand.
This year’s keynote speakers include athletes, musicians, motivational speakers, actors, and well-known genealogists. Their experiences and knowledge will provide a meaningful experience for all attendees. Register at www.rootstech.org.
(Courtesy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Norman Oklahoma Stake)
