Fans to help beat the heat

With the intense and dangerous summer heat now here OG&E has donated some electric fans to serve low-income and elderly residents in Garvin County.
Just a week ago on July 10 officials with OG&E arrived at the senior citizens center in Pauls Valley to deliver 25 donated box fans to help folks beat the heat.
This is the 13th year for the OG&E Fan Donation Program.
Through the program 1,200 electric fans are being provided to agencies serving low-income and senior citizens in Oklahoma and western Arkansas.
The fan donation areas are a part of the OG&E Silver Energy Program, which provides seniors with residential choices designed to increase their comfort, safety and savings.
A well-know bright orange OG&E truck, much like the many OG&E trucks in Pauls Valley last month to restore power after heavy damages from powerful wind storm, was loaded with fans when the delivery took place at the local senior center.
“OG&E is proud to partner with community agencies that work directly with seniors and others in need to distribute these fans as summer temperatures rise,” said OG&E officials said.
“Fans are an effective way to stay cool in the summer. A fan can help you release the excess heat from the ambient air in a better, more comfortable way, helping the evaporation of sweat.
“A room can feel a few degrees cooler thanks to a fan.”
