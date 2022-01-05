Far afield, from past new years

By Tim Smith
Where A r [ts] Thou?
#831
“… and in all arts it is training that brings the art to perfection.” [M. Twain]
Before embarking on the seasons that await, a few more reflections on the work of Bob Hope through his USO commitments during the war years from the early days of World War II through “. . . his last overseas Christmas tour for U.S. military personnel . . . in 1990 at the age of 87. The performance was in Saudi Arabia and surrounding locations during the Persian Gulf War.”
On a more personal level, from the book, Dear Bob . . . Bob Hope’s Wartime Correspondence with the G.I.s of World War II: Written and compiled by Martha Bolton with Linda Hope, here are some reflections of the man and his service from those who knew him the best, next to the men and women whom he served.
“Of the twenty-seven Bob Hope shows in which I participated, the most heart-warming and powerful ones were those spent entertaining the men and women of our armed forces. We traveled all over the globe, and Bob never stopped entertaining. We were his sidekicks, performing spontaneous skits and singing songs whenever and wherever we were greeted by a group of servicemen and women. We would deplane the C-130 Fat Albert or land atop an aircraft carrier and begin cracking our rehearsed jokes, customizing them to the current location. Bob even risked sneaking out to the front lines alone, via a SEAL boat at the crack of dawn to visit and share a laugh with those who missed our shows. The love and appreciation Bob expressed energized our entourage and filled us with a beautiful sense of purpose.” – Brooke Shields (Actress)
‘My dad, Jerry Colonna, was on a lot of these tours and was impressed with Bob’s interest in the personal lives of the servicemen he spoke to. Jerry said that years later a guy is civvies might come up and introduce himself, and Bob would say something like, ‘Okinawa! Hey, did that boy of yours make it into law school? One of a kind.” – Robert Colonna
“It was said of Britain’s inspirational wartime prime minister, Winston Churchill, that he marshaled words and sent them into battle. Thanks to the painstaking research efforts of Bob Hope writer Martha Bolton, with assistance from his daughter and producer, Linda Hope, we are now privy to the words of some who participated in battle. Bob Hope not only praised America’s military, he put his suitcase where his mouth was by traveling thousands of miles over the years to entertain troops in numerous theaters of war. We know about these classic and historic shows, but until this book we have not known, in their own words, about the bonds forged between this iconic entertainer and many those who went in harm’s way in service to our country. . .“ – Doug Gamble: (Member of the Bob Hope writing team from 1983-1993 and writer of humor for Presidents Ronald Reagan and George H. W. Bush)
In conclusion, yet never at an end:
“During World War II, Bob Hope dedicated himself to live performances that brought his show to troops in the field where he saw the power of comedy lift the human spirit even in the most desperate of times. Hope’s unique and powerful connection with those serving our nation is beautifully illustrated in the words of those servicemen in letters to Hope. Likewise, his replies demonstrate the energy and care he gave to US troops in World War II and the decades beyond.” – Stephen Watson, (President and CEO, World War II Museum)
Thanks for the memories, again.
“Since 1997, the U. S. Department of Defense has been awarding the Spirit of Hope Award to persons and organizations dedicated to improving the quality of life of U.S. military personnel and their families. . .” (Internet source).
While we are still in memory mode, always enjoy Christmas Day as during the festiveness of our family gathering, behind us, playing over and over again, is the classic 1983 film, “A Christmas Story.”
It dawned on me this year that through each frame, we can relive the more intimate details of life in the 1940s. Collectively, it is like covering ourselves in a warm blanket on a cold day.
Happy New Year!
Connecting, through creative application, since 1/06.
t A s
[For EFA: Luke 12:48: b, c]
