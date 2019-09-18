Mid-America Technology Center (MATC) in nearby Wayne is planning to hold a free seminar open to the public this week on how to get started in farming.
Oklahoma has a strong heritage of being an agrarian state and according to the 2017 agricultural census our state boasted of having 78,531 farms with an average of 435 acres.
Never before has it been more exciting for entrepreneurs to discover their dreams of owning a small patch of land and growing crops. Interest rates are low and the opportunities to purchase land in our state is very promising.
So how do you get started and begin your farming dream? Are there resources that can assist you in the process?
Lucky for Oklahomans there are several agencies that cooperatively work together to help agricultural businesses.
MATC is hosting the seminar from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19 to offer more on resources available. It will be in room 318 in the school's Business and Industry Building.
A panel of experts will consist of representatives from Farm Service Agency, Natural Resource Conservation Service and Cooperative Extension Service representing Cleveland, Garvin and McClain counties.
Information will be shared on grants, successful entrepreneurs in the area that secured these resources, built high-tunnel greenhouses and capitalized on the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture resources ranging from grants to the state agritourism program.
So if you would like to be a part of the 97 percent of family owned farms then get your dream started by checking out these resources at the seminar.
Those interested in attending are asked to register by emailing jsquires@matech.edu or call 405-449-7623 at Mid-America Technology Center.
