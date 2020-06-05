Details of the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP), which will provide up to $16 billion in direct payments to deliver relief to America’s farmers and ranchers impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, have been released.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), through the Farm Service Agency (FSA), began accepting applications May 26 from agricultural producers who have suffered losses.
A panelist consisting of Oklahoma State University and FSA specialists recorded a webinar with helpful information. You may access the webinar at https://youtu.be/qmRUvZyMQZU.
You may also visit the web site https://www.farmers.gov/ for more information or application forms.
The Garvin County FSA office may be reached at 405-238-6767 and is located at 16664 N. Butler Road in Pauls Valley.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.