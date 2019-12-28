Fast and 'safe' for Stratford program

The Stratford After-School program for kids, better known simply as SAFE, is off to a fast start after arriving in November.
The program kicked off with the “Lights On After School” open house, which was hosted by the Chandler-Watts Community Library.
Just like the name itself, the program provides a safe environment with “fun educational learning experiences.”
Teachers, parents, staff and students all participate in “amazing activities.”
On the academic side those activities include homework help and JOM tutoring.
For the older students there are crafts, art and STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) activities.
For the younger students there is crafts, art, building with Legos and playing with “fun” modeling clay.
SAFE also has snacks, recess, cooking, book club, computer lab, robots and piano lessons for both students and adults.
As voted most fun by the students, at least so far, they love cooking with the “Team Cafeteria” ladies.
The program also hosted a public snowman craft on Wednesday, Dec. 11 at the Compassion Church with a success of 8 participants,
“SAFE continues to support our students, our school, our families and our community,” program officials says.
In the future, the program is looking forward to offering a third meal to the students in SAFE.
