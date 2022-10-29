Father-son duo comes to USAO

The 22nd season of the University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma’s acclaimed Davis-Waldorf Performing Arts Series continues Nov. 3 with the dynamic father and son piano duo Ryan & Ryan at 7:30 p.m. in the Alumni Chapel.
Tickets are $20 and are available at usao.edu/dwpas. Tickets for K-12 students are free of charge, thanks to support from community sponsors.
Last seen during the 13th DWPAS season, the pair will present “Kickin’ the Clouds Away” featuring a rousing mix of music ranging from ragtime to jazz and funk.
Donald and Barron Ryan’s inventiveness, infectiousness and phenomenal skill make for an irresistibly engaging performance that will jump-start the Alumni Homecoming weekend celebration on campus.
“Seating for this concert will be limited, so we strongly suggest that audience members purchase tickets in advance. Many in our community will remember the excellent performance by these artists on their last visit and know this is the perfect chance to share this family-friendly experience,” said Katie Davis, professor of theatre arts and DWPAS executive director.
“While the purchase of a season ticket no longer provides a discount, season tickets are still available, which guarantee seating at this event and the two performances next spring.”
Originally from Trinidad and Tobago, Donald Ryan came to the United States to study music, earning degrees from Oral Roberts University and the University of Tulsa. He is known for his mastery of diverse styles and is a member of the Oklahoma Jazz Hall of Fame.
His son Barron has appeared on stage since the age of four and has won numerous piano prizes since, including at the Oklahoma Israel Exchange Young Artists Competition in 2011.
