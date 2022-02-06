Feed your mind with the truth

If we want to make good decisions for our lives, we must feed our minds with God’s Word.
We all know the importance of nutrition. Good food and a balanced diet make us stronger and healthier and give us more energy. Junk food and an unbalanced diet harm our bodies.
The same is true in our thought lives.
“But He answered and said, “It is written, ‘Man shall not live by bread alone, but by every word that proceeds from the mouth of God.’” (Matthew 4:4)
We must feed our minds not with junk or lies but with the truth.
To live the best life possible, the life God wants us to live, we need the truth of God’s Word to make the best decisions for our lives.
God wants us to make the best decisions and receive God’s best for our lives. We do that by feeding our minds on the Word of God throughout our day, every day.
If you want to make the best decisions for the day, the first thing we have to do is feed ourselves with God’s Word.
We do not get wisdom from television, and we do not get it from the Internet and definitely do not get wisdom and advice from the news.
Wisdom comes from Gods’ Word.
“The heart of him who has understanding seeks knowledge, But the mouth of fools feeds on foolishness.” (Proverbs 15:14)
We can either feed our minds on truth or feed on trash. Whatever we fill our minds with is what will come out, garbage in, garbage out.
If we want to be wise, feed on truth every day.
To feed our minds with truth, the first place we need to go is to God’s Word. The more we develop the habit of spending time each day reading and studying the Bible, the wiser we will become.
What is your morning routine? Where does God’s Word fall in that routine?
“Heavenly Father, I must keep my heart and mind on You and Your Words. I know there are so many things in life to steal my time with You. I must not let things that are not what You have for me take up my time, as that means my life. This world will pass away, but Your Words are forever. Thank You for Your Words to me. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
