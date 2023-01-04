Feeding birds in the winter

By Melissa Koesler
Garvin County Extension Director
(Courtesy of David Hillock)
It’s time to remember our fine, feathered friends for the winter months.
If you already have bird feeders, it’s a good time to clean them. Wash them in soapy water, then rinse in a 10 percent bleach solution and allow to dry completely.
It’s important to match your bird feeders to the type of bird you want to attract.
Smaller birds, such as chickadee, tufted titmouse, and finches, prefer the tube feeders.
Larger birds, such as cardinals and blue jays, prefer hopper or platform feeders, and birds such as the morning dove eat seed on the ground.
Just as people prefer different types of food, birds prefer different types of food.
Thistle and black oil sunflowers are good for smaller birds, cardinals like sunflowers of all types and millet is good for ground feeding birds.
A good general bird feeding mix is white proso millet and black oil sunflower. Suet is good for woodpeckers and nuthatches.
Water is also an important feature, not only for the birds to drink, but also to keep them clean as clean feathers insulate better from the cold weather.
If you have a birdbath heater, be sure that it will shut off automatically when the water reaches about 40°F, so it doesn’t get too warm.
It is also important to keep the water and the birdbath clean.
For more information on attracting birds to the landscape see the OSU Extension Fact Sheet HLA-6435 Landscaping and Gardening for Birds.
