Feel different, drive different

Marijuana laws are changing constantly across the country. One thing that hasn’t changed is the legalities behind impaired driving.
Thursday, April 20, 2023, marks the unofficial marijuana “holiday,” and there will likely be an increase in marijuana use.
To help keep drug-impaired drivers off the roads, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is teaming up with the PASS Coalition to spread the message that drug-impaired driving is dangerous and illegal.
NHTSA wants to remind all drivers: If You Feel Different, You Drive Different.
“High, stoned, or wasted: It doesn’t matter what term you use, if you are impaired, do not get behind the wheel of a vehicle,” said Chelsey Stevenson, member of the PASS Coalition.
“We are asking our community members to use good judgment, obey the law, and make safe choices when behind the wheel of a vehicle.”
The PASS Coalition is a group of individuals committed to preventing substance abuse in Garvin County. The coalition meets every third Tuesday of the month at the First United Bank in Pauls Valley.
In 2019, 49% of drivers who were killed in crashes and were tested for drugs, tested positive.
This is why it’s so important we spread this lifesaving message: If You Feel Different, You Drive Different.
If you think being high won’t affect your driving, you’re wrong. It has been proven that marijuana can slow reaction times, impair cognitive performance, and make it more difficult for drivers to keep a steady position in their lane.
According to the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office, in 2021 there were 11 drug-related crashes in Garvin County, three of those crashes were fatal.
Those who plan to use marijuana on April 20, or any day, should not drive.
If you find yourself drug-impaired and stranded with your vehicle, give your keys to a sober driver who can safely drive you home or to your next stop.
Remind your friends to never get in the vehicle with an impaired driver. If you have a friend who is about to drive while high, take the keys away and help them get home safely. Don’t worry about offending someone – they’ll thank you later.
Thanks to technology and community messaging, there are plenty of options to help impaired drivers get home safely.
If available, use your community’s sober ride program If you see an impaired driver on the road, do not hesitate to contact the police department.
By working together, we can save lives and help keep Garvin County roadways safe. Please join NHTSA in sharing the lifesaving message, If You Feel Different, You Drive Different. For more information on impaired driving, please visit www.nhtsa.gov/risky-driving/drug-impaired-driving.
