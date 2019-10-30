Feral Hog Management, Soil Health, Farm Record Keeping and USDA Program Updates will be the topics at a free workshop and dinner on Nov. 12 in Hugo.
The event is presented by the Choctaw Nation, the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) and other conservation partners.
The workshop will begin at 6 p.m. at the Choctaw Nation Community Center, 408 N. “M” Street in Hugo.
The evening’s topics will include information on free feral hog trapping.
Raymond Ludlow, Choctaw Nation, will speak on “Feral Hog Management and Technical Assistance.”
Emmlie Bragg, Choctaw Nation, will discuss “Impacts Feral Hogs Have on Soil Health.”
J.J. Jones of the Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service will share a “Farm Record Keeping Overview and Tips.” This will include: Manual Farm Record Keeping, an Overview of the Quicken Program and Components of the Schedule F.
Steve Alspach of NRCS, Colin Walden of NRCS and Greg Scott of the Oklahoma Conservation Commission will present information on “Benefits of Soil Health Testing and Best Management Strategies for Soil Health.”
There will also be several other speakers offering updates.
NRCS partners for the workshop include, Oklahoma Tribal Conservation Advisory Council, the Choctaw Nation, OSU Extension and USDA NRCS, NASS and FSA.
USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer, and lender.
RSVP by Nov. 7. If reasonable accommodation is needed notify when you RSVP to Tonee Wolf, twolf@choctawnation.com, 580-775-5229. You may also leave a RSVP at 405-742-1203.
