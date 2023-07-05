Festival to bring out the peaches

The town of Stratford will soon set out the welcome sign for anyone interested in its local festival to celebrate peaches.
It’s the Stratford Peach Festival set to go from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 15 at the Stratford City Park.
A variety of activities including, naturally, baskets full of peaches and peach ice cream, a car show, live entertainment, arts and crafts in the middle of a full fledged carnival with lines of vendors.
The town of Purdy, Oklahoma, just a few miles south of Lindsay on state Highway 76, was once a thriving community of businesses and a school.
In those days the families enjoyed farming and had a good life. There is a photo in the Murray Lindsay Mansion of men on horseback that is named The Purdy Bunch.
So Purdy has history.
The Lindsay Community Historical Society is planning to soon host another Storytelling at the Pikes Peak School Museum in Erin Springs.
Three sisters of the Billingsley family will be sharing their memories of the Old Purdy town at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 9.
It is free of charge and donations are appreciated to help with continued operations.
“Come listen to the stories and memories of Venita George, Bonnie Rinehart and Nancy Parker. Remembering days of our past helps us to have a closer relationship with our community.
“Our thanks goes to the many individuals who helped us redo the outside of the building.”
Call LCHS at 405-919-6146 for more information or directions to the museum, which is located across from the Murray Lindsay Mansion.
“Any person or organization interested in a tour of these two museums may call LCHS at this number.”
An Indian taco dinner followed by a meeting of the Arkansas and Missouri Tribe is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 8 at the Church of the Nazarene in Ada, 315 W. 33rd Street.
