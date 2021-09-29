Officers of high school FFA chapters in Garvin County and plenty of other places participated in this year's Oklahoma FFA Chapter Officer Leadership Training Conference earlier this month in Norman.
Among them were chapters from Pauls Valley and Elmore City-Pernell.
PV FFA students were President Lane Bell, Vice President Mallory Sager, Secretary Payton Norton, Treasurer Averyl Bell, Reporter Karlie Koesler and Sentinel Rachel Roof. Advisor Robert Jones also attended.
The ECP FFA students were President Logan Barber, Vice President Nikki Keesee, Secretary Allie Ramming, Treasurer Austin Wiggins, Reporter Sidney Covington and Sentinel Lauren Earp. Advisor Zachaary Ilbery also attended.
The eight state FFA officers planned and conducted the Sept. 7 conference based on the theme “Lead Up.”
Elected officers from each of the 68 high school FFA chapters in the central area attended the conference, which focused on equipping each student with leadership skills.
“Oklahoma FFA is such an incredible organization because of the natural leadership that is found in our membership,” said Dalton Rogers, state FFA president.
“As an association we want to make sure that those officers elected to serve on the local level are prepared to 'Lead Up' within their chapters. Expressing to the best of their abilities the leadership that our association is best known for.”
Rhett Laubach of Edmond, who served as the state FFA president in 1992-1993, was the keynote speaker for the conference.
There are more than 24,200 Oklahoma FFA members is 365 high schools statewide.
