The Pauls Valley and Elmore City-Pernell FFA chapters were among those participating in the 2020 Oklahoma FFA Chapter Officer Leadership Training Conference held Sept. 8 in Norman.
The eight state FFA officers planned and conducted this year’s conference based on the theme, “Reduce, Renew, Resolve.”
Elected officers from each of the 68 high school FFA chapters in the Central area attended leadership training that focused on conflict resolution within a team.
This year the conference was split into two sessions to allow for proper social distancing protocols, and all participants were required to wear masks.
The Pauls Valley FFA group included President Mia Ledbetter, Vice President Mattie Richardson, Secretary Chesney Dudley, Reporter Cole Thompson, Sentinel Michael Pettigrew and FFA Advisor Robert Jones.
The Elmore City-Pernell FFA group was President Gage Dellin, Vice President Logan Barber, Secretary Mason McDaneld, Treasurer Niki Keesee, Reporter Rachel Roof, Sentinel David Kennedy and FFA Advisor Shawn Hammock.
Kelly Barnes of Choctaw was the keynote speaker for last month's conference. He is an accomplished professional speaker and leadership coach and served as state FFA president in 2003-2004.
“Amid what we have come to understand as a new normal, it’s imperative that FFA members are able to provide leadership on the frontlines of the world,” said Tanner Taylor, state FFA president.
“As a state officer team, we feel it is important that chapter officers are able to reduce the drama within teams, renew their passion for serving others and resolve any conflict that may arise throughout the unpredictable future.”
There are just under 26,500 Oklahoma FFA members in 365 high schools statewide.
