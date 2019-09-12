Officers of FFA chapters in Pauls Valley and Elmore City-Pernell were among those participating in the 2019 Oklahoma FFA Chapter Officer Leadership Training Conference Sept. 3 in Norman.
Pauls Valley FFA officers attending were Colt Jones and Kolby Griffin as president, Mia Ledbetter and Chesney Dudley as vice president, Elly Cleveland as secretary, Cole Thompson as treasurer, Mattie Richardson as reporter, Lane Bell as sentinel and Pauls Valley's FFA advisor Robert Jones.
The Elmore City-Pernell FFA group included Bailee Collins as president, Mason McDaneld as vice president, Blaze Blevins as secretary, Gage Dellin as treasurer, Logan Barber as reporter, Rachel Roof as sentinel and ECP's FFA advisor Tanner Nauta.
The eight state FFA officers planned and conducted this year's conference based on the theme, “Who's Next.”
Elected officers from each of the 68 high school FFA chapters in the central area attended leadership training that challenged them to stop reacting to problems as they occur and start anticipating problems before they happen.
Lucas Ross of Oklahoma City was the keynote speaker for the conference. Lucas is a five-time local Emmy winner and accomplished banjo player.
“As a state officer team we believe it is important to ask FFA members what's next and challenge them to take the next step as anticipatory leaders,” said state FFA President Drew Hardaway.
“I believe that is one of the reasons Oklahoma FFA members are always able to perform at such a high level, because we are constantly challenging them not only to be good leaders but great ones.”
The COLT Conference is sponsored by Public Service Company of Oklahoma and TC Energy as a special project of the Oklahoma FFA Foundation.
There are nearly 27,000 Oklahoma FFA members in 365 high schools statewide.
