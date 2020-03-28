Fighting an invisible enemy

Edna M. Jackson of Pauls Valley was born January 3, 1922 in Okmulgee, Okla., to Clossie Elgin Henley and Hattie Helen Henley. She passed away on March 24, 2020 in Pasadena, Texas at the age of 98. Edna was married to Ben A. Jackson on January 28, 1967 in Houston, Texas. She was an independen…