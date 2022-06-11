Fighting illegal marijuana grows

By Rep. Cynthia Roe
When I'm traveling in House District 42, I continually hear from constituents who are concerned about the prevalence of unlicensed marijuana grows in their communities. Addressing these illegal actions was a top priority for me this session.
One of the biggest bills we tackled this year was Senate Bill 1543, which separates the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority (OMMA) from the State Department of Health (OSDH).
This makes it a separate and distinct state agency so OMMA can more effectively complete their work.
The measure gives OMMA the authority to investigate violations of criminal medical marijuana laws, seize illegally held product, refer evidence, reports, or charges to appropriate law enforcement authorities, and aid enforcement authorities in prosecutions of violations of the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana and Patient Protection Act.
Another major bill was House Bill 3208. It directs OMMA to establish a two-year moratorium on issuing business licenses for dispensaries, processors, and commercial growers beginning August 1, 2022. Licensure renewals will be accepted during this moratorium.
The executive director of OMMA may end the moratorium at any time if they determine all pending licensing reviews, inspections, or investigations have been completed.
HB3208 also prohibits change in ownership of a business if the licensee has a current violation that may necessitate revocation, suspension, or non-renewal of the license.
This moratorium was a suggestion from the Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency (LOFT) last year to help OMMA catch up on their many pending licensing investigations.
Senate Bill 1511 prohibits any medical marijuana commercial grower from being within 1,000 feet of any public or private school, as measured from the nearest property line of the school to the nearest property line of the licensed grow operation.
House Bill 2179 separates the medical marijuana grower license into tiers, distinguished by two categories: indoor, greenhouse, or light deprivation, and outdoor.
The initial license fee will be calculated based on the total amount of square feet of canopy or acres the grower estimates will be harvested for the year.
The annual license fee will be based on the total amount of square feet of canopy harvested by the grower during the previous year.
The medical marijuana processor license is also separated into tiers based on pounds of cannabis biomass and liters of cannabis concentrate.
On Monday, June 13, the Legislature will adjourn the special session called by the governor to eliminate the state sales tax on groceries and reduce the personal income tax for all Oklahomans.
I proudly voted to support personal income tax reduction and eliminate the state portion of the grocery sales tax. Both policies were initially included in the House's budget negotiations, but the policies ultimately did not have enough support in the Senate.
Our revenue is high right now, but we're still in an inflationary period, which will inevitably bust in the coming years.
We don't want to end up in the same spot we were six years ago when the Legislature was forced to drastically cut agency budgets across the board due to low state revenue.
However, our constituents are hurting financially during this inflation, and we need to take action to provide some form of tax relief. I'll advocate for my community and support any well-thought-out tax relief we can provide.
As always, please reach out with any questions or thoughts you would like to share. You may reach me at (405) 557-7365 or cynthia.roe@okhouse.gov. Thank you for the honor of serving House District 42!
(Rep. Cynthia Roe, a Republican, serves District 42 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which covers Garvin and McClain counties.)
