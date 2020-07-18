Fill the shut-in hours with creativity

By Tim Smith
Where A r [ts] Thou?
The @ home edition
It’s hard to believe at times that we are entering our fourth month having to deal with the challenges of the virus. It continues to be a goal to inspire creativity from many different directions to act as a stimulus that can be used in filling the hours sheltered in place.
Continuing the focus on the work being tackled by the folks at the Chino Community Children’s Theatre, Chino, Calif., I am indebted to Jessie Pyle, daughter of CCT/CCCT founders Karen and Paul Larson who will be guiding us over the next few weeks on some of the specific work being done at this cutting edge community theatre.
Jessie is the theatre arts teacher and director at Ontario High School, Ontario, Calif., and serves as the Intern Board advisor and Education Committee member at CCCT. She also is a returned Peace Corps volunteer-Thailand – teacher collaborator – creative director of Thai Youth Theatre.
First up – Readers Theatre: Jessie states: “The brainchild of (a CCT member), groups of students within age groups K-2, 3-5, 6-8, and high school groups reading leveled-text scripts based on classic stories, morality-type tales, and abridged Shakespeare.
Groups meet and work on characters and scripts with their director via zoom, then record after a few weeks of rehearsal. All performances are scheduled within a weekend for viewing parties to be watched via Facebook.”
Contact Jessie at jssmcln@gmail.com for more detailed information. Next week: The CCCT’s Intern Board and summer camp program.
If I might, I am going to assert my (former residency in) the Great State of Oklahoma privilege and offer some recreational encouragement to all the moms and dads out there who are just recently finding their way back to the golf course.
Firstly, check out the wonderful publication, The Golfers Journal, that features the game in contemporary, non-commercial ways through their quarterly publication and informative podcasts on their website.
Recently, they featured Colton Craig, a relatively new member of the golf course design industry. He is an expert in the design philosophy of the late Perry Maxwell, a member of the Oklahoma Hall of Fame and whose first course of the more that 50 that Mr. Craig has identified/visited, is Dornick Hills in Ardmore, Oklahoma. His podcast interview with The Golfers Journal was actually conducted while he was playing golf at Dornick. Now that is engagement.
Next week, “From Midland to Merion -1930,” an homage to summer golf. See, I’m trying to get everyone outside – and safely, as well.
What do creative people have in common? Some years ago, I found a listing, author unknown, who speculated that there were some 19 traits that creative people bring with them to the table, so I thought it would be fun to share a few of those, for your edification. To be honest, I remember reading it for the first time and how smiles broke across my face; how did this individual know me that well? Anyway, here are the first two, and over the summer, I will share the rest of the list.
One: “They overcome childhood challenges.” The author does not spell out what those obstacles might have been, so you can fill in that omission.
Secondly: “Creatives read nurturing 2 or 3 books at one time.” I have found that this is the profile I have taken over the years. I have determined that in juggling a few books at one time it stimulates my creative thought processes.
Remember, you too can be a true ‘Masked’ Super Hero – in fact, it will be this column’s closing slogan until the vaccine is found and results are affirming that we are headed back into the light of camaraderie – mask-less face to mask-less face.
Stay the course –
t A s
Simply another masked super-hero.
(This is the @ home edition of Where A r [ts] Thou? by Tim Smith)
