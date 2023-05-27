Final gavel comes down on session

By Greg McCortney
Senate Review
The final week of the 2023 legislative session was an extremely busy, yet productive one.
Ultimately, I would say the legislative process, as contentious as it can be sometimes, resulted in the approval of transformational investments in education.
I firmly believe those investments are our finest achievement this year as we appropriated an additional $650 million for our public schools, raising teacher salaries, increasing resources for reading sufficiency, improving school safety and more.
Having completed work on the education budget, which makes up more than half of our state’s appropriations, we were able to then complete work on the remaining entities in state government, including transportation, health and mental health, public safety and other essential services.
I want to stress, while you didn’t see budget bills in their final form until those last couple of weeks of the session, it’s a process that began months ago. The final touches involved the detail work, which was completed when the final gavel fell.
It’s a budget that makes targeted investments in core services that Oklahomans in every part of the state utilize.
We also completed allocations for the remaining state funds from the federal government’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), addressing critical needs facing the state that were heightened as a result of the pandemic.
These one-time dollars are funding transformational projects throughout the state to modernize infrastructure, expand broadband, increase access to health and mental health care, address workforce development in a variety of areas and provide funding for programs assisting victims of domestic violence, hunger, and other critical needs.
While the governor has the power of signing or vetoing legislation, Oklahoma’s Constitution does give the Legislature the ability to override vetoes, and in this final week of the session, that was one of the orders of business.
This is not an action undertaken likely, but one we are willing to utilize when we are convinced of the importance of the legislation at hand.
That was certainly the case with Senate Bill 840, my Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) legislation.
Supported by both OU and OSU, my bill will take control of NIL for student athletes to ensure Oklahoma is looking out for their interests before the NCAA takes complete control and enacts regulations that hurt, more than help, these young men and women.
Not only could failure to protect these rights hurt student athletes in Oklahoma, but we could also lose some of these outstanding athletes to other states that have acted on their behalf. I’m grateful my colleagues in both chambers overwhelmingly agreed, ensuring this bill will now become law.
They also joined me in overriding the veto of another of my measures, SB 249, to remove barriers for hospice patients needing pain management.
I was also Senate principal author of HB 1843, part of my ongoing efforts to lower prescription drug prices and protect consumer choice.
This bill will allow Oklahoma to utilize the full legal resources of the attorney general’s office to ensure compliance by multi-billion dollar corporations of Oklahoma prescription drug laws. The veto of this bill was overridden as well.
While no session is perfect, I believe overall, the public policy we enacted and the investments made will benefit our district, and the entire state, for years to come.
It's my honor to serve you in the Oklahoma State Senate. If you have a question about a legislative matter, please do not hesitate to contact my office at (405) 521-5541 or by email at Greg.McCortney@oksenate.gov.
