Final preparations for session

By Rep. Cynthia Roe
Come noon on Feb. 7, the next legislative session will have officially begun.
The governor is expected to give his annual State of the State address in the House chamber, where he'll outline his budget request and legislative priorities.
The remainder of the week will be spent officially assigning bills to their respective committees, where they'll undergo their first votes.
I've been meeting with staff and stakeholders to finalize the language of my bills.
One bill I filed this year would allow COVID-19 patients to designate an individual with full visitation rights. We passed similar legislation last year, but that law didn't have any enforcement mechanisms, so some facilities have not been complying.
My bill, House Bill 3313, would allow the patient or the patient’s family to sue if the hospital denies visitation.
As a nurse practitioner, I've seen first-hand how encouragement from a loved one can improve a patient's mood and instill hope.
Now that bills have been assigned, we'll begin presenting them in committees. Bills that pass committee may then be heard on the House floor.
We'll also be drafting our next state budget while keeping in mind the budget requests that we received from state agencies in hearings over the last month. Committee meetings begin during the first week of session.
Last week, the State Department of Education allotted almost half of the grant money available through the Redbud School Funding Grants to 330 qualifying schools statewide.
Several schools in House District 42 were eligible for this grant, including Blanchard, Dibble, Maysville, Paoli, Pauls Valley, Purcell, Washington, Wayne and Whitebead.
The funding is the result of legislation passed into law last year to address funding disparities for brick-and-mortar school districts receiving below-average funding from local tax revenue.
Money from a Redbud grant may only be used to maintain or repair existing buildings or purchase new buildings; however, money previously allotted for these purposes may then be used for other reasons, such as purchasing classroom supplies.
The remainder of the grant money will be distributed to qualifying schools this summer.
If you want more ways to stay up-to-date on legislation at the State Capitol, you can follow the official Oklahoma House of Representatives and Oklahoma House Republican Caucus social media pages. You can find the two pages on Facebook by searching for "Oklahoma House of Representatives" and "Oklahoma House Republicans." On Twitter, you can follow them at @OKHouseNews and @OKHouseGOP.
Additionally, you can reach out to me with any questions or concerns. You can reach out to me at cynthia.roe@okhouse.gov or (405) 557-7365.
Thank you for allowing me to serve as your state representative!
(Rep. Cynthia Roe, a Republican, serves District 42 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which covers Garvin and McClain counties.)
