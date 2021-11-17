Finalists come for big opry awards

Some very big awards are on the way for the next monthly Pauls Valley Opry show.
Finalists have been announced for awards that include the 2020-2021 Male and Female Vocalist of the Year, along with Male and Female Horizon winners, 2020-21 Entertainer of the Year and the 2021 Pauls Valley Opry Hall of Fame inductees.
Winners of those awards will be announced at the opry show on Saturday night, Dec. 4.
In no particular order, finalists in the female categories are Jae L. Stilwell, Missy Rude, Dea Newsom, Anne Young, Molly Herrod, Mary Alice Koehn, April Davis and Mary McDonald.
Finalists in the male categories are Mike Deviney, Wiley Winters, Paul Lopez, David Paul Nowlin, John Williams, Terry Wilson, Tanner Young and Gunner Donham.
In addition to the presentation of awards, the Pauls Valley Opry will host guests Missy Rude, Wiley Winters, Mary Alice Koehn, John Williams and Mike Deviney.
The show will again start up at 6:30 p.m. at the Pauls Valley High School auditorium.
