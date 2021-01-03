Finally, it has arrived!

By Tim Smith
Where A r [ts] Thou?
The @ home edition
The “it” refers, most certainly, to the new year that thankfully has crossed over our thresholds and is living a bit more peacefully, hopefully, in our homes. 2020 may be a blur, but it certainly will have clarity in our family’s archives.
I trust that you watched the Tournament of Roses Parade this past Friday, the 1st from the streets of Pasadena, California. An annual family event, we try to never to miss as it is a direct connection to my Dad and his Golden State family history.
For the first decade of our married lives, we lived in Southern California, and many areas that my young Dad had also frequented have been dutifully jotted down for the family to savor in the years to come, and that includes the Rose Parade and the Rose Bowl game.
As we start the new year in the column, I am going to stay with the family focus and the monthly recommendation of a book that you might find enjoyable, and your children will find fascinating. The following was the Barnes and Noble “Book of the Year” last year, and “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,” (Harper One: An Imprint of Harper Collings Publishers), will capture your imagination from the very first page where its author Charlie Mackesy states:
”This book is dedicated to my lovely kind Mum, and my wonderful dog Dill.”
The text of the book is laid out in script and the accompanying art work, pen and ink (colors too), perfectly compliment the story. Mr. Mackesy then shares,
“It’s surprising that I’ve made a book because I’m not good at reading them. The truth is I need pictures. They are like islands, places to get to in a sea of words.”
Enjoy over a warm cup of hot chocolate on an upcoming winters day.
Millennial Musings: I so enjoy it when our youngest son comes to visit, and over the Christmas holiday he introduced us to a new cooking series on NETFLIX that I highly recommend. It is for adults and that is due to some language challenges, and for those in that age demographic, the gastronomic treasures found on The Chef Show, co-hosted, co-produced and directed by Jon Favreau is well worth the time spent.
Co-hosted/produced by chef extraordinaire, Roy Choi, the two venture forth to learn the secrets of the great chefs and their signature dishes, and also the restaurant settings where their magic unfolds.
The team of Favreau and Choi set the bar high as each come from such diverse areas of the country, hence their cuisines, and that united theme translates to those with whom they have sought and then bonded with over the counter, stove and prep stations.
I’m looking forward to exploring a cover story in the most recent issue of Rolling Stone Magazine, not a publication that I’m normally drawn to purchasing. The cover is what drew me immediately, hence one of the topics for an upcoming column.
I will also be sharing a significant anniversary and milestone, one of mine to be exact.
This June will be the 50th celebration of my matriculation from Drury University in Springfield, Missouri where I earned a degree in theatre with a teaching credential. I will not be sharing too many of the specifics, and over the yearlong salute, I will, instead, share my perspectives into the importance our smaller educational institutions have, and continue to play in the grand scheme of higher education and more critically, why they must be preserved for future generations.
Drury will be celebrating its 150th anniversary in 2023.
Lots to look forward to, even more to share, hope to see you back in '21.
The songs, thankfully, remember when, in our towns.


