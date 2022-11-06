Finding common ground

It is easy to be friends with people who are like us. It is even easier with social media to connect with people who share your comments, posts, and likes.
“Behold, I send you out as sheep in the midst of wolves. Therefore be wise as serpents and harmless as doves.” (Matthew 10:16)
As Believers, we are no different. What is normal or familiar in our lives is what draws us.
“Then Jesus went about all the cities and villages, teaching in their synagogues, preaching the gospel of the kingdom, and healing every sickness and every disease among the people.” (Matthew 9:35)
When we follow Jesus’ life and get an inside perspective on Jesus’ heart, we can always see that Jesus stood out from society at the time.
Jesus had compassion for those people in the crowd who were different from Him. They were poor and sick, confused and helpless, like sheep without a shepherd, and Jesus commanded His disciples to take the Gospel and go to the lost.
“These twelve Jesus sent out and commanded them, saying: "Do not go into the way of the Gentiles, and do not enter a city of the Samaritans.” (Matthew 10:5)
Jesus’ command is still valid for us today. This means that the people who do not have a relationship with God and could care less about knowing Jesus are the ones that matter most and should matter most to you.
“Therefore comfort each other and edify one another, just as you also are doing.” (1 Thessalonians 5:11)
We are made to encourage and support one another but do not forget that Jesus has made it clear that His number one concern is someone who is lost, and He will not stop searching until He finds that lost one.
As Jesus’ disciples, Jesus commanded us to live with this same passion: that we can see our neighbors, friends, colleagues, family members, and the people we come into contact with who are lost finally come home.
We need to pray for those people today and be faithful in praying for their salvation in the days, weeks, or years to come and look for opportunities to share the Good News of the Gospel with them.
Here is a good way to start by inviting them to this daily devotional and sending them positive Good News from the Bible daily to open their hearts to the Lord.
Who do you know that needs God today?
“Heavenly Father, Please help me to see the ones in society as You see them. I am made to encourage and support others, and I do not want to forget that Jesus has made it clear that His number one concern was and is someone who is lost, and He will not stop searching until He finds that lost one. Let me see as You see and do as You do, loving and caring for their eternity. Thank You, Father, In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
