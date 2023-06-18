Life is filled with trials that sometimes leave us tired and discouraged. In these Bible verses, Paul offers a powerful perspective on enduring difficulties and finding renewal through the strength and hope in Jesus.
“Therefore we do not lose heart. Even though our outward man is perishing, yet the inward man is being renewed day by day. For our light affliction, which is but for a moment, is working for us a far more exceeding and eternal weight of glory,” 2 Corinthians 4:16-17
Paul begins by reminding us not to lose heart. Despite our outward struggles and hardships, we can find peace in knowing that our inner being, our spirit, is being renewed daily.
Through our faith in Jesus, we tap into a wellspring of divine strength and resilience that enables us to endure and grow in the middle of adversity.
“But those who wait on the LORD Shall renew their strength; They shall mount up with wings like eagles, They shall run and not be weary, They shall walk and not faint.” Isaiah 40:31
Although our physical bodies may experience weakness over time, our spirits can experience continual renewal.
As we draw near God and allow His transformative power to work in us, we find our hearts and minds renewed with His love, peace, and joy.
Each day becomes an opportunity for spiritual growth and transformation.
“And do not be conformed to this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind, that you may prove what is that good and acceptable and perfect will of God.” Romans 12:2
Paul also encourages us to view our troubles from an eternal perspective, and he describes them as light and momentary compared to the eternal glory that awaits us.
Our trials, no matter how difficult or prolonged, are working to produce an eternal weight of glory that surpasses them all.
“Create in me a clean heart, O God, And renew a steadfast spirit within me.” Psalm 51:10
They have the potential to shape our character, deepen our faith, and draw us closer to God.
In the middle of trials, losing sight of the eternal purposes can be easy. But when we fix our eyes on God, we gain a renewed perspective that helps us endure with hope and confidence.
We can trust that our present struggles are not in vain but are producing a more significant and lasting glory that will far exceed any temporary pain or hardship.
“and have put on the new man who is renewed in knowledge according to the image of Him who created him,” Colossians 3:10
Please take comfort in knowing that, as Believers, we are being renewed day by day.
Do not lose heart but find strength in Jesus to persevere through trials, knowing they are shaping you for eternal glory beyond your imagination.
This week embrace the process of renewal, trusting that God is working all things together for your good and His ultimate glory.
“Heavenly Father, as I draw near to You, Father God, and allow Your transformative power to work in me, I find my heart and mind renewed with Your love, peace, and joy. Thank You, Father, for this power that is at work in my life. If it wasn’t for Your love, mercy, and grace, where would I be! Thank You, Father. In Jesus name, Amen.”
