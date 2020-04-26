I took a chance this week with the title of the column. If you are anything like me, there is only so much variety one home can provide – and as much as I enjoy the neighborhood, and we do savor every 'near encounter' when we are out and about, we might as well be back at the house.
Anyway, not complaining, it is remarkable to me that, in such a relatively short period, we have reigned this beast nearly to the ground. Keep the faith that some normalcy is just around the corners in that very same neighborhood.
If I may: My appreciation to all who are on the front – and ends – of the line as it relates to service above and beyond.
In a recent Zoom conference call, a very astute colleague reminded us that often left out of the well deserved praise for responders, are those who are charged with assuring that for those who pass away from the virus, that they, along with their families, receive the ultimate care they deserve. The end of life protectors are to be remembered and saluted.
Arts In Action: My thanks to Kent, a long time reader, for sharing the following column from The New York Times: "Where To Find Drama Now? All the Internet's A Stage: A roundup of streaming theater that covers classics and new shows, endearingly D.I.Y. webcasts and slick Broadway extravaganzas," written by Elisabeth Vincentelli.
Here is an excerpt from her work. "Theaters may have shut down across the world, but theater remains alive – on our screens. Over the past few weeks, the number of new and archival shows available for home viewing has exploded.
(For example)"We thought that people still want to experience stage performances in this period," Lisa Burger, a chief executive of the National Theater in London, said in a phone interview.
"Every Thursday, its new National Theater at Home initiative uploads an archived production on its You Tube channel, where it can be seen – for free – for a week. The series began with wildly popular comedy, "One Man, Two Guvnors," starring James Corden." "Some people even went as far as printing tickets," Burger said.
An author muses: "All the best performers bring to their role something more, something different than what the author put on paper." Stephen Sondheim.
That's my Will (Rogers): "The best way out of difficulty is through it."
t e d S. t a l k s: I was saddened to learn that two time Tony Award winner for best actor, Brian Dennehy, passed away at his home in Connecticut.
Armed with an extensive resume, he cut a wide and powerful presence. He had a long and productive relationship with the Goodman Theatre in Chicago.
Some years ago, we saw him in "A Touch of the Poet" there and it was a tour de force, and not for the reason one might anticipate. Early into his performance, he seemed slightly off center, a tad uncomfortable, and given the power of his delivery style, this quickly became unsettling.
In fairness, the female lead was the understudy and during a more intimate scene, I noticed that she was carrying her script. There is not enough space to share the challenges that represents to all concerned, and what I will always remember is how gracious he was during the curtain call with the inexperienced actress.
Surfing around the film vault: The wonderful Bill Murray has lent his name to the golf clothing/accessory company, (a Murray family enterprise), and as I had recently made a purchase of a hat, I was asked to write a few words about the shopping experience.
I must admit, I found myself laughing a bit at my sudden burst of Internet creativity. I submitted to them: "It has a place of honor next to my Cubs jersey."
There is no greater fan of the Chicago Cubs than Mr. Murray. I seriously had not even considered the visual images of the golf hat sitting in my office next to that jersey – as both sports have been shut down.
Maybe they will enjoy a chuckle, too.
The Art of Golf: Speaking of the grand old game, in the next few columns, a story that resonates profoundly for the times we are going through. To the loyal supporters of Carne Golf Links in Western Ireland, here's to you. Stay the course.
Our Texas towns may be opening up just a bit, in the coming week.
Welcoming you into the room and provoking conversation, weekly, since '06.
See you in the paper.
t A s
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.