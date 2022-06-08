Fireworks coming to EC lake

The God and Country Celebration will return to the Elmore City Lake on Sunday, June 26.
Food will be available from 6 to 7:45 p.m., while The Batchelor Family will sing at 8 p.m. Fireworks will begin after the singing.
Anyone attending is encouraged to bring extra water, lawn chairs and bug spray. Swimming is not allowed at this event.
This is a free event sponsored by the First Baptist Church of Elmore City.
The Elmore City Lake is located three blocks north of the 4-way on state Highway 74. For more information, call the church office at 580-788-4110.
•••
The 77th annual Heritage Days Rodeo is coming to Pauls Valley the nights of Friday and Saturday, June 24-25.
The Pauls Valley Roundup Club Arena will host events include bull riding, ranch broncs, tie-down calf roping and breakaway roping. Mutton bustin' for kids six and under will again be a feature.
A rodeo parade is set to start at 5 p.m. on the second night of the event.
• The Elmore City Round Up Club is now seeking queen/princess candidates for the 2021-2022 year.
Call Rhonda at 405-830-4236 for candidate requirements and more information.
•••
A fun and free summer program is now underway at the Reynolds Recreation Center in PV.
It's called the Xtreme Summer Fun program as those invited to participate are children who have completed one year of school up to age 18.
A variety of activities and games will be offered most weekday mornings from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in June and July for kids up to grade six. All get a snack to start the session and end it with a free lunch.
The theme for the June 13-17 program is Xtreme Health Week.
•••
A summer reading program is continuing at PV's public library.
The new “Movie and Popcorn” activity is offered at 2 p.m. every Thursday in June at the Nora Sparks Warren Memorial Library.
There’s also the second go-around for the library’s Story Walk activity at Wacker Park.
This one involves 20 story signs spread throughout the park with the first couple near the outdoor pavilion located nearest the Reynolds Recreation Center.
The newest book will be “Augustus and His Smile” by Catherine Rayner.
A few other activities are also lined up by the library for the summer.
A special feature will include an Extreme Animals program at 1 p.m. June 21 at the pavilion near the recreation center.
During June and July the library is also offering a creative writing contest to go with a summer bingo program that focuses on reading.
A monthly coloring contest for all ages already in place will continue through the summer.
