We are really looking forward as it appears that there will be plenty of fireworks, and other explosive devices/diversions/detonations activated when we are in the audiences for some authentic summer action films, and quite possibly, a ‘history’ offering.
Already showing, as of this writing are, Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3, and the final Indian Jones installment, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.
Following shortly, another highly anticipated – and the first of a two-part Mission: Impossible film, Mission: Impossible-Dead Reckoning Part One.
Our son is also extremely interested in the “biographical thriller,” Oppenheimer that is being released on July 21st.
Stay tuned for all of those “reviews” – not really, most likely just some general feedback, and a random thought – or two…or three…maybe four.
On the latter ‘Mission’-some indication? A major cast posting for “Reckoning” had Rebecca Ferguson listed before Tom Cruise. What does that really mean? Our son says that I am not to read too much into any of that. Too many rabbit holes these days to take it much further, I gather.
She is on fire, career wise, so maybe that is the reason: Mr. Cruise may be positioning her to take over the franchise when he is finished – see, a rabbit hole.
I mean, how many times can he jump off a cliff falling off a motorcycle. No spoiler alert here – it is in the trailers.
Anyway, with it heating up in Texas, and it is only early July, we are going to make at least three trips to the local multi-screen complex. If for nothing else, just to reflect on simpler and more genteel summer-time diversions – and snacks.
We began our married life living in Hollywood, and one of our favorite memories, to this day, was going to the movies as we had very little money, and as the heat/humidity was intense – we also had no AC in our first apartment, we enjoyed the company of like-minded folks at Grauman’s Chinese Theatre, known today as TCL Chinese Theatre.
Yep, nothing but a window fan, and a very small dining room area.
An homage to local journalism’s heritage: A three-link chain has now been closed. Link One: My mother’s father, my grandfather, at the time of his retirement in the early 1960s, was the publisher of the newspaper in an economically vital community in a farming and light industrial area of western Illinois.
Link Two: Since, 2006, I have written a weekly column for the newsstand edition of the Pauls Valley Democrat. In May of 2020, at the beginning of the Covid challenge, I began crafting this column that hopefully you are enjoying.
Thanks, by the way, for being a supporter.
Both are still running, and I am very proud of that accomplishment. My appreciation, as always, to the Democrat’s team for providing me the opportunity.
Link Three: Recently, my mother was laid to rest in that same western Illinois town where she was born and raised, and her obituary, edited/written by me, appeared in that same local paper that my grandfather had labored so hard to keep relevant in the fast-changing times that he too was facing.
Submission note: I draft these visits, most generally, a week or more in advance, and as dry and dangerously hot as it is today, (on 6/27 we are over 100 degrees), and probably for the remainder of the week, I hope that fire officials will not place a ban on the lighting of fireworks this 4th of July weekend.
Let us keep our fingers crossed that Mother Nature will cooperate.
Hot off the press: Just received a copy of the 2023-2024 season brochure for the Garvin County Choral Society and Sinfonietta. From comic opera, and a Mozart Requiem, to country music legends, “Larry, Steve, and Rudy-The Gatlin Brothers with the Garvin County Sinfonietta,” there will be something for everyone.
Please visit the Society’s website, GarvinCountySings.com for the details.
Next Week: Exciting leadership changes @ TheatreSquared in Fayetteville, AR that will have long-term impact on regional professional theatre.
Never forget, you are building something.
Where Arts Thou? The @ home edition
Content, create – Connect
For: MES/CDS
7/9/23
“At my age, I never buy green bananas!”
TAS
Commented
