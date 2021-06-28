First, a 'colorful' and 'brief' encounter

By Tim Smith
The @ Home Edition
A few weeks ago, the John F. Kennedy Center for The Performing Arts awarded its 43rd Kennedy Center Honors to Joan Baez, Debbie Allen, Dick Van Dyke, Garth Brooks and Midori.
In recognition for lifetime achievement in the performing arts, each of these individuals exemplifies the finest in dedication, vision and focus to their craft, connecting with their audiences in unique and diverse ways. Each career is a marvelous example for all those who aspire to follow in their footsteps.
It is not often that I have had the opportunity to meet, up close and personal, one of the Kennedy honorees, yet one of the rare exceptions was with violin virtuoso, Midori.
In fact, as this is being written, I am listening to her Carnegie Hall appearance recorded a few years prior to our close – and then even closer, encounter. Here is our story, and it was fun reliving.
Business took me to a conference in Minneapolis, and one evening, looking to attend a theater performance, I found that I was staying close to the city’s symphony hall, and as it happened, it coincided with the first night of the Minnesota Orchestra’s new season with featured soloist, Midori.
I was not really prepared to attend such a formal event, and fearing that I would lose out on a ticket, I decided to brave the growing collection of looks from patrons waiting to enter the hall, in dress attire, and made my way, quickly, the newly acquired ticket in hand, fully adorned in my business casual, featuring a neon red windbreaker. Remember, this was the late '90s.
Why I did not consider removing it remains a mystery to this day. It gets even better.
To add even more challenge to my growing (dis) comfort level, I not only had secured a coveted seat, but it ended up on the aisle in the orchestra section.
Imagine my horror when I sat down feeling the heat from longtime subscription holders as they laid eyes on me – again – or for the first time. I could feel their stares, and how could they miss me, I mean, a bright red neon golf jacket. Well, we had to live with each other. Thankfully, the evening began, and attention quickly shifted away from this major interloper.
During intermission, in a bit more casual setting, thankfully, only in that we were not in such close quarters, I found that I had also happened into their, (apparently customary) gourmet refreshment presentation.
I tried to abstain, but, well, when in Minneapolis.
Midori’s performance was divine, and of all the evenings and matinees that I had attended, this was my first major symphonic/solo artist/gala experience. I shall never forget it.
When the evening was over, another ‘custom’ also caught me a bit off-guard and that was that the audience was encouraged to offer personal greetings to the featured artist. I found myself in a long line waiting to offer my appreciation. When that time arrived, I had a delightful visit with conductor, Maestro, Eiji Oue, who apparently found my casual manner, and most likely, the attire, and that I was from Oklahoma, simple delightful. He took the time to appreciate my attendance. His extra engagement was certainly not required, it was just classic, made me feel welcome, a most charming man.
Next to him was Midori, and ever the gentleman, I reached out to shake her hand with my customary vigor. Suddenly realizing that her almost feathery reciprocal connection with me was an indication that I probably should back off just a bit, as even one small squeeze might end her career.
Again, what was I thinking? She too could not have been more charming in the midst of potential pain. She survived, as did I.
When I was through with all the formalities, and I headed to the exit, I paused to look back at the gala surroundings and found myself laughing. When these good folks look at pictures of this most special evening in years to come, what will they think about that guy in the red windbreaker. It is fun, even now, to contemplate, and that was nearly a quarter of a century ago.
Now, back to today: I invite you to visit the website for The Drama Book Shop in New York City, the iconic business, that soon after announcing that it would be shuttering, was an “11th hour rescue” by theatre luminary Lin-Manuel Miranda and others. It has just reopened in its new location. The focal point of its interior is the Bookworm Sculptor. I don’t want to spoil it for you, so check it out. Creativity at its finest, and what a super way to welcome live performance – and those that love it – back ‘homes’ again.
Speaking of luminaries: Did you know that Sir Paul McCartney and Brian Wilson of The Beach Boys were born the same week, and two days apart, in June 1942? How is that for an auspicious start to modern music?
PS: Happy belated Father’s Day, fellow sojourners.
Enjoy ‘seeing’ you in the E-paper.
Remember, there is always an opening night.
A final thought: “Tell a child where to look, don’t tell them what to see.”
(This is the @ Home Edition of Where A r [ts] Thou? by Tim Smith)
