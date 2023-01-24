First Amendment and Twitter

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Light to moderate snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches with storm totals up to 4 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Portions of central and northern Oklahoma. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions call 8 4 4 4 6 5 4 9 9 7. &&